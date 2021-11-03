Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) closed at $13.31, marking a +0.91% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.65% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 14.35% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 9.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.38% in that time.

GRIN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.11 per share and revenue of $410.43 million, which would represent changes of +631.3% and +46.99%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GRIN should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 35.07% higher within the past month. GRIN is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, GRIN is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.16. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.42.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GRIN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

