Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) closed the most recent trading day at $15.75, moving +0.06% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.37% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 4.61% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 1.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.13% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GRIN as it approaches its next earnings report date.

GRIN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.43 per share and revenue of $430.67 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +572.17% and +54.24%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GRIN. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 20.13% higher. GRIN is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that GRIN has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.9 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.77.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

