Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) closed at $18.61 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.05% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.18%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 21.57% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 9.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.28% in that time.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is projected to report earnings of $1.43 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 41.58%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $96.08 million, down 39.72% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.98 per share and revenue of $391.76 million, which would represent changes of -1.97% and -18.59%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.11 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.5.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want to Know the #1 Semiconductor Stock for 2022?

Few people know how promising the semiconductor market is. Over the last couple of years, disruptions to the supply chain have caused shortages in several industries. The absence of one single semiconductor can stop all operations in certain industries.

This year, companies that create and produce this essential material will have incredible pricing power. For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the top semiconductor stock for 2022. You'll find it in our new Special Report, One Semiconductor Stock Stands to Gain the Most.

Today, it's yours free with no obligation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.