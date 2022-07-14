Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) closed at $15.33, marking a +1.86% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 25.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 0.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.51%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is projected to report earnings of $1.43 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 41.58%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $96.08 million, down 39.72% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.98 per share and revenue of $391.76 million. These totals would mark changes of -1.97% and -18.59%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2.52. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 2.88.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

