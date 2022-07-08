Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) closed at $15.91, marking a +0.63% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 27.28% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 8.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.03% in that time.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.43, up 41.58% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $96.08 million, down 39.72% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.98 per share and revenue of $391.76 million, which would represent changes of -1.97% and -18.59%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.53% lower within the past month. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 2.64. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 2.98.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

