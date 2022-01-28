Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) closed the most recent trading day at $16.60, making no change from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.44%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 1.19% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 6.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.65% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. as it approaches its next earnings release.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.2% lower. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.37 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.82.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

