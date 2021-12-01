Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.72 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GRIN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.91, the dividend yield is 4.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GRIN was $14.91, representing a -23.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.49 and a 357.36% increase over the 52 week low of $3.26.

GRIN is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Carnival Corporation (CCL) and Carnival Corporation (CUK). Zacks Investment Research reports GRIN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 581.74%, compared to an industry average of -10.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the grin Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.