Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) closed at $15.24 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.04% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.28% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 1.36%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.56%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from GRIN as it approaches its next earnings release.

GRIN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.52 per share and revenue of $397.33 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +493.04% and +42.3%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GRIN. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.39% higher. GRIN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, GRIN is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.41. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.21, so we one might conclude that GRIN is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

