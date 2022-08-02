Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) closed the most recent trading day at $18.16, moving -1.84% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 4.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 8.53%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.79%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.43, up 41.58% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $96.08 million, down 39.72% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.98 per share and revenue of $391.76 million. These totals would mark changes of -1.97% and -18.59%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.09. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.5, which means Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

