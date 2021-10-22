Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) closed at $14.82, marking a -1.33% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.11% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 7.17% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 5.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61% in that time.

GRIN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.43 per share and revenue of $430.67 million. These totals would mark changes of +572.17% and +54.24%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GRIN should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 20.13% higher. GRIN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note GRIN's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2.77. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.74, so we one might conclude that GRIN is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.