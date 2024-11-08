Grindr price target raised to $21 from $17 at JMP Securities

JMP Securities analyst Nicholas Jones raised the firm’s price target on Grindr (GRND) to $21 from $17 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after “solid” Q3 results. Grindr continues to deliver on all fronts, demonstrating effective monetization of its growing user base in the quarter, highlighted by notable increases in both paying users and average revenue per user, JMP told investors.

