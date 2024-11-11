Grindr management to meet virtually with JMP Securities

Virtual Meeting to be held on November 13 hosted by JMP Securities.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on GRND:
- Grindr price target raised to $21 from $17 at JMP Securities
- Grindr Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2024 Growth
- Closing Bell Movers: Toast gains 19% afterhours after earnings beat
- Grindr raises FY24 guidance to 29% or greater revenue growth
- Grindr price target raised to $17 from $14 at TD Cowen
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.