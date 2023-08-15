Grindr Gains 12% On Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Shares of Grindr Inc. (GRND) are progressing more than 12 percent on Tuesday morning trade after reporting a swing to profit in the second quarter compared to loss last year, on higher revenues.

The quarterly earnings were $22.33 million, compared to loss of $4.30 million a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $61.54 million from $46.56 million in the prior year.

Currently, shares are at $5.25, up 11.94 percent from the previous close of $4.69 on a volume of 529,405.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.