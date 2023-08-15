News & Insights

Markets
GRND

Grindr Gains 12% On Q2 Profit

August 15, 2023 — 10:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Grindr Inc. (GRND) are progressing more than 12 percent on Tuesday morning trade after reporting a swing to profit in the second quarter compared to loss last year, on higher revenues.

The quarterly earnings were $22.33 million, compared to loss of $4.30 million a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $61.54 million from $46.56 million in the prior year.

Currently, shares are at $5.25, up 11.94 percent from the previous close of $4.69 on a volume of 529,405.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GRND

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.