Grindr CFO Mehta-Krantz sells 60,776 common shares

In a regulatory filing, Grindr (GRND) CFO Vandana Mehta-Krantz disclosed the sale of 60,776 common shares of the company on November 13 at a price of $14.29 per share.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GRND:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.