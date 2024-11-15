Grindr CFO Mehta-Krantz sells 60,776 common shares

In a regulatory filing, Grindr (GRND) CFO Vandana Mehta-Krantz disclosed the sale of 60,776 common shares of the company on November 13 at a price of $14.29 per share.
