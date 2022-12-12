Grill maker Weber to go private with BDT Capital in $3.7 bln deal

Adds details from release and background

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Weber Inc WEBR.N, known for its domed charcoal grill, said on Monday it had agreed to be taken private by controlling shareholder BDT Capital Partners LLC in a $3.7 billion deal.

BDT, which has a 48.2% stake in Weber, will buy all outstanding shares that it does not already own for $8.05 per share.

The purchase price represents a 60% premium to Weber's closing price on Oct. 24, the last trading day before BDT submitted its takeover offer.

Shares of Weber, which have shed nearly half of their value this year, jumped nearly 22% to $7.90 in premarket trading. As of last close, they had risen over 29% since BDT's proposal.

The special committee of independent directors evaluating BDT's proposal had unanimously approved the deal, which is expected to close in the first half of 2023, Weber said on Monday.

Palatine, Illinois-based Weber said that as part of the deal, funds managed by BDT will provide the grill maker with an unsecured loan of additional $350 million.

Weber plans to utilize the loan to repay existing debt and fund working capital for the 2023 outdoor cooking season, among other purposes.

