Grifols to seek compensation from Gotham at least equivalent to share loss - board member

BARCELONA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Spain's pharmaceutical
company Grifols
Following Gotham's report, Grifols' shares on Tuesday closed 26% lower in Madrid, wiping 2.28 billion euros ($2.49 billion) off the company's market value, though shares traded 42% lower during that day.
The company plans to hold a call with investors on Thursday. ($1 = 0.9140 euros) (Reporting by Joan Faus, editing by Inti Landauro) Keywords: GRIFOLS GOTHAM CITY/LAWSUIT (URGENT)
