Grifols to seek compensation from Gotham at least equivalent to share loss - board member

BARCELONA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Spain's pharmaceutical company Grifols will seek a compensation at least equivalent to the share price loss prompted by short seller Gotham City Research's Tuesday report in the lawsuit it plans to launch, a board member told Reuters on Wednesday. Board member Tomas Daga, who sits on Grifols' audit committee and has advised it as a lawyer on several acquisitions, did not elaborate on the exact amount of the compensation sought.

Following Gotham's report, Grifols' shares on Tuesday closed 26% lower in Madrid, wiping 2.28 billion euros ($2.49 billion) off the company's market value, though shares traded 42% lower during that day.

The company plans to hold a call with investors on Thursday. ($1 = 0.9140 euros) (Reporting by Joan Faus, editing by Inti Landauro) Keywords: GRIFOLS GOTHAM CITY/LAWSUIT (URGENT)

