Grifols To Begin Clinical Trial To Evaluate Plasma-derived COVID-19 Drug - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Grifols (GRFS), a global healthcare company, said it will begin a clinical trial in Spain to evaluate the safety and efficacy of a new COVID-19 drug based on immunoglobulin Gamunex-C and containing anti-SARS-CoV-2 polyclonal antibodies from plasma donors. The company expects the trial to begin in February 2021, with the possibility of results in the spring. About 800 patients, tested positive for the virus in a diagnostic test, will participate in the clinical study.

Grifols said the medicine, given subcutaneously, would provide immediate protection after exposure to the virus and could be used to protect the elderly and healthcare workers.

