Grifols To Acquire Remaining Stock Of Alkahest - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Grifols (GRFS) has agreed to acquire the remaining equity of Alkahest, Inc. in exchange for a total price of $146 million, on a debt-free basis. The closing of the deal is anticipated in early 2021.

In addition to the clinical development of specific plasma fractions and protein inhibitors, Alkahest is focused on developing a complete understanding of the human plasma proteome. Alkahest, as a wholly owned subsidiary within the Grifols innovation office, will focus on proteins with biological impact that change with age.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.