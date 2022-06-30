Grifols tells investors is not currently studying capital hike - source

BARCELONA, June 30 (Reuters) - Spanish pharmaceuticals company Grifols GRLS.MC is not analysing any increase in share capital for the timebeing, Grifols' vice president told investors on Thursday, according to a market source.

Grifols's shares plummeted on Wednesday after news website El Confidencial reported that the company was negotiating with several funds over a 2-billion-euro ($2.10 billion) capital increase, equivalent to almost 20% of its valuation, to reduce its debt.

