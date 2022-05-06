Grifols shares soar as plasma collection reaches pre-pandemic levels

Contributor
Emma Pinedo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALBERT GEA

Spanish pharmaceuticals company Grifols' shares soared on Friday as the company reported the volumes of blood plasma it collected reached pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter.

MADRID, May 6 (Reuters) - Spanish pharmaceuticals company Grifols' GRLS.MC shares soared on Friday as the company reported the volumes of blood plasma it collected reached pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter.

The shares were up 7.3% in mid-morning trading on Friday, while the blue chip IBEX-35 index was down 0.5%.

Grifols' collection of the blood plasma it uses to make haematology medicines, collapsed during the COVID-19 pandemic when its collection centres around the world were closed, hitting its net profit, which fell 70% in 2021.

As a result Grifols lost around 50% of its market value since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020 when its shares were trading at record levels.

Grifols said on Friday plasma collections in the first quarter grew 16% from the same period in 2021, and 9% from the previous quarter, while revenue grew by mid-to-high single digit.

"The primary engines of growth were recent openings and recently-acquired plasma centres; larger plasma volumes from regular centres; and the achievement of greater efficiencies," the company said in a statement, adding the efficiencies are likely to further boost plasma collection volumes.

Grifols closed 2021 with a debt of 5.8 billion euros ($6.1 billion), the equivalent of five times its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The company said it intends to cut its debt to a ratio of 4 through cost-cutting, lower capital expenditure, no cash dividend and refraining from acquisitions.

($1 = 0.9455 euros)

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo, editing by Inti Landauro and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((emma.pinedo@thomsonreuters.com; +918 35 68 34;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More