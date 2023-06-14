News & Insights

Grifols shares soar as it discloses potential sale of $1.5 bln stake in Shanghai RAAS

June 14, 2023 — 03:46 am EDT

Written by Matteo Allievi and Emma Pinedo for Reuters ->

MADRID, June 14 (Reuters) - Shares in Spanish pharmaceutical Grifols GRLS.MC soared on Wednesday morning after it disclosed a plan to reduce its stake in Shanghai RAAS 002252.SZ in a deal that would bring it $1.5 billion.

Shares in Grifols were rising 9.8% in early morning trading after the company said in a filing to the stock market regulator it was planning to change the shareholding structure in the Chinese company in which it owns 26.20%.

Grifols would receive $1.5 billion if the deal proceeds, the Spanish company said, without disclosing who the buyer would be.

Grifols added it would keep a stake Shanghai RAAS.

