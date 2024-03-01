News & Insights

Grifols' shares soar 20% after new cash flow target for 2024

Credit: REUTERS/ALBERT GEA

March 01, 2024 — 04:01 am EST

Written by Inti Landauro for Reuters ->

MADRID, March 1 (Reuters) - Shares in Grifols GRLS.MC rose more than 20% in early trade on Friday after the Spanish drug maker released a new cash flow target for 2024.

It expects to more than double its operating cash flow generation to 900 million euros ($973 million) before extraordinary items this year, it said.

It expects to generate between 2 billion and 2.5 billion euros in free cash flow before dividends in the 2025-2027 period.

The shares fell more than 30% a day earlier following the release of its 2023 earnings. Broker XTB said on Thursday that Grifols would struggle to cut debt if it did not generate more cash flow.

($1 = 0.9247 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by Jason Neely)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.