Grifols shares put into auction mode after falling nearly 21%

MADRID, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Trading in Grifols shares was halted by Madrid stock market operator on Thursday and put into auction mode - due to selling and buying orders not matching - after the Spanish drugmaker's stock plummeted by nearly 21% following anearnings callwith analysts.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, Joan Faus and Jesús Aguado; Writing by David Latona; Editing by)

((david.latona@thomsonreuters.com; +34 918 35 68 13;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.