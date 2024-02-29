News & Insights

Markets

Grifols shares put into auction mode after falling nearly 21%

Credit: REUTERS/ALBERT GEA

February 29, 2024 — 10:27 am EST

Written by Inti Landauro, Joan Faus, Jesús Aguado for Reuters ->

MADRID, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Trading in Grifols shares was halted by Madrid stock market operator on Thursday and put into auction mode - due to selling and buying orders not matching - after the Spanish drugmaker's stock plummeted by nearly 21% following anearnings callwith analysts.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, Joan Faus and Jesús Aguado; Writing by David Latona; Editing by)

((david.latona@thomsonreuters.com; +34 918 35 68 13;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.