News & Insights

Stocks
BAM

Grifols says potential Brookfield offer ‘significantly undervalues’ shares

November 19, 2024 — 01:15 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Grifols (GRFS) informs that its board has held an extraordinary meeting this afternoon “without the intervention of the conflicted board members.” Following the recommendation of the transaction committee, the board concluded that a potential offer by Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) of EUR 6.45B for the entire outstanding share capital of the company, implying an indicative price of EUR 10.50 per share, “significantly undervalues the Company’s fundamental prospects and its long-term potential.” Accordingly, the board would not recommend Grifols shareholders accept a potential offer at the indicated price.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GRFS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BAM
GRFS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.