Grifols says potential Brookfield offer ‘significantly undervalues’ shares

Grifols (GRFS) informs that its board has held an extraordinary meeting this afternoon “without the intervention of the conflicted board members.” Following the recommendation of the transaction committee, the board concluded that a potential offer by Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) of EUR 6.45B for the entire outstanding share capital of the company, implying an indicative price of EUR 10.50 per share, “significantly undervalues the Company’s fundamental prospects and its long-term potential.” Accordingly, the board would not recommend Grifols shareholders accept a potential offer at the indicated price.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GRFS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.