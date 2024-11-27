Grifols says ‘not feasible’ for transaction with Brookfield to move forward

In a notice to the Spanish National Securities Market Commission, Grifols (GRFS) stated: “Grifols announces that its Board of Directors held an extraordinary meeting this afternoon in which it was informed of the content of a letter sent today by Brookfield Capital Partners Limited to the Transaction Committee of the Board of Directors. As explained by the Transaction Committee to the Board, the letter stated that, under the current circumstances, Brookfield is not in a position to proceed with a potential offer for Grifols. The Board of Directors concurs that, given the current circumstances, it is not feasible for the Transaction to move forward. The Board of Directors appreciates the efforts made, although they have not been sufficient, and remains focused on enhancing the Company’s long-term value.”

