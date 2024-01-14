News & Insights

Markets

Grifols says Haier Group still OK to buy stake in Shanghai RAAS

January 14, 2024 — 03:01 pm EST

Written by Graham Keeley for Reuters ->

Adds statement and context

BARCELONA, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Spanish pharma company Grifols GRLS.MC said on Sunday evening Chinese home appliance maker Haier Group still plans to close the acquisition of a 20% stake in Shanghai RAAS Blood Products002252.SZ as announced in late December.

Grifols currently owns 26.58% in Shanghai RAAS.

Grifols quoted Haier Group's chairwoman saying: "We continue to work to close the deal as originally planned," in a filing to the Spanish stock market regulator.

In an emailed statement, Grifols' communication team said that were Haier to back out of the deal, it would be a violation of the sale deal and would trigger legal actions. It added the deal agreement did not include pre-agreed penalties if it fell through.

Haier's investment relations office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Speculation on the $1.8 billion deal arose earlier this week after Grifols shares plummeted following a report from short-seller Gotham City questioning the Spanish company's accounting.

Among the allegations, Gotham says Grifols has been artificially manipulating its debt and earnings through transactions with a related entity, to the effect that its leverage ratio is nearly double what Grifols has reported.

Grifols has rejected all the accusations and says its financial accounts have been signed off by auditors and regulators.

(Reporting by Graham Keeley, editing by Inti Landauro, William Maclean and Christina Fincher)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
Grifols sees China stake sale going ahead despite Gotham City report -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.