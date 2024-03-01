News & Insights

Grifols says due diligence done, Shanghai RAAS stake sale to go ahead

Credit: REUTERS/Albert Gea

March 01, 2024 — 03:12 am EST

Written by Inti Landauro for Reuters ->

MADRID, March 1 (Reuters) - Grifols' GRLS.MC $1.8 billion sale of a 20% stake in Shanghai RAAS 002252.SZ will proceed after a due diligence process concluded "satisfactorily", the Spanish drug maker said on Friday.

Grifols said the sale to Haier Smart Home 600690.SS, announced in late December, will be completed by the end of the first half of this year provided all the regulatory hurdles are cleared.

Grifols, which produces drugs made with blood plasma, had said it would use the proceeds to reduce its debt.

The company has lost about half its market valuation since early January when short-seller Gotham City Research issued a report questioning its accounting and its debt levels. Grifols has dismissed the report, insisting its data is correct, and has sued Gotham City.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by Jason Neely)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.