Grifols SA - PRF UNDATED EUR 0.05 (GIFOF) Price Target Increased by 6.67% to 14.76

October 05, 2023 — 08:58 am EDT

October 05, 2023 — 08:58 am EDT

The average one-year price target for Grifols SA - PRF UNDATED EUR 0.05 (OTC:GIFOF) has been revised to 14.76 / share. This is an increase of 6.67% from the prior estimate of 13.84 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.89 to a high of 20.09 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 62.42% from the latest reported closing price of 9.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grifols SA - PRF UNDATED EUR 0.05. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GIFOF is 0.94%, an increase of 69.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 95.81% to 2K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GIFOF / Grifols SA - PRF UNDATED EUR 0.05 Shares Held by Institutions

PTEU - Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

