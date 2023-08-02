Grifols SA - ADR - Level III (GRFS) Price Target Increased by 10.99% to 14.82

The average one-year price target for Grifols SA - ADR - Level III (NASDAQ:GRFS) has been revised to 14.82 / share. This is an increase of 10.99% from the prior estimate of 13.36 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.25 to a high of 21.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.88% from the latest reported closing price of 10.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 148 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grifols SA - ADR - Level III. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRFS is 0.16%, a decrease of 29.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.78% to 136,094K shares. The put/call ratio of GRFS is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 19,412K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,399K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRFS by 15.87% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 13,380K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 13,320K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,511K shares, representing an increase of 28.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRFS by 25.85% over the last quarter.

Brandes Investment Partners holds 10,293K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,717K shares, representing an increase of 25.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRFS by 35.25% over the last quarter.

Flat Footed holds 8,663K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,939K shares, representing an increase of 8.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRFS by 52.12% over the last quarter.

Grifols Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Grifols is a global healthcare company founded in Barcelona in 1909 committed to improving the health and well-being of people around the world. Its four divisions - Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital and Bio Supplies - develop, produce and market innovative solutions and services that are sold in more than 100 countries. Pioneers in the plasma industry, Grifols operates a growing network of donation centers worldwide. It transforms collected plasma into essential medicines to treat chronic, rare and, at times, life-threatening conditions. As a recognized leader in transfusion medicine, Grifols also offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions designed to enhance safety from donation to transfusion. In addition, the company supplies tools, information and services that enable hospitals, pharmacies and healthcare professionals to efficiently deliver expert medical care. Grifols, with more than 24,000 employees in 30 countries and regions, is committed to a sustainable business model that sets the standard for continuous innovation, quality, safety and ethical leadership. In 2019, Grifols' economic impact in its core countries of operation was EUR 8.5 billion. The company also generated 148,000 jobs, including indirect and induced.

