Grifols SA - ADR (GIKLY) Price Target Increased by 5.53% to 10.48

The average one-year price target for Grifols SA - ADR (OTC:GIKLY) has been revised to 10.48 / share. This is an increase of 5.53% from the prior estimate of 9.93 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.20 to a high of 14.53 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.05% from the latest reported closing price of 7.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grifols SA - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GIKLY is 0.00%, an increase of 14.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 16K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yousif Capital Management holds 13K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Dsm Capital Partners holds 3K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Grifols Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Grifols is a global healthcare company founded in Barcelona in 1909 committed to improving the health and well-being of people around the world. Its four divisions - Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital and Bio Supplies - develop, produce and market innovative solutions and services that are sold in more than 100 countries. Pioneers in the plasma industry, Grifols operates a growing network of donation centers worldwide. It transforms collected plasma into essential medicines to treat chronic, rare and, at times, life-threatening conditions. As a recognized leader in transfusion medicine, Grifols also offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions designed to enhance safety from donation to transfusion. In addition, the company supplies tools, information and services that enable hospitals, pharmacies and healthcare professionals to efficiently deliver expert medical care. Grifols, with more than 24,000 employees in 30 countries and regions, is committed to a sustainable business model that sets the standard for continuous innovation, quality, safety and ethical leadership. In 2019, Grifols' economic impact in its core countries of operation was EUR 8.5 billion. The company also generated 148,000 jobs, including indirect and induced.

