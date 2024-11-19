News & Insights

Stocks

Grifols Rejects Brookfield’s Undervaluing Offer

November 19, 2024 — 01:35 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Grifols (ES:GRF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Grifols has rejected a potential 6.450 billion euro offer from Brookfield, stating it undervalues the company’s long-term prospects. The Board of Directors believes the 10.50 euros per share offer for Class A shares does not reflect Grifols’ true value. This decision highlights Grifols’ confidence in its future growth and potential.

For further insights into ES:GRF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.