Grifols Rejects Brookfield’s Undervaluing Offer

Grifols has rejected a potential 6.450 billion euro offer from Brookfield, stating it undervalues the company’s long-term prospects. The Board of Directors believes the 10.50 euros per share offer for Class A shares does not reflect Grifols’ true value. This decision highlights Grifols’ confidence in its future growth and potential.

