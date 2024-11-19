Grifols Rejects Brookfield’s Undervaluing Offer

Grifols (ES:GRF) has released an update.
Grifols has rejected a potential 6.450 billion euro offer from Brookfield, stating it undervalues the company’s long-term prospects. The Board of Directors believes the 10.50 euros per share offer for Class A shares does not reflect Grifols’ true value. This decision highlights Grifols’ confidence in its future growth and potential.
