Grifols reaffirms FY24 guidance

Rahul Srinivasan, Chief Financial Officer, said “This record-breaking quarter stands as a testament to the passion and commitment of our entire team at Grifols (GRFS) towards our mission of improving patients’ lives globally and supporting our donors. We remain firmly focused on our ongoing priorities of deleveraging and free cash flow generation.”

