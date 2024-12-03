Grifols price target lowered to EUR 9.50 from EUR 14 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on Grifols (GRFS) to EUR 9.50 from EUR 14 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
