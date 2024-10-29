Grifols price target lowered to EUR 15.50 from EUR 15.60 at Berenberg

Berenberg lowered the firm’s price target on Grifols (GRFS) to EUR 15.50 from EUR 15.60 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
