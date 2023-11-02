News & Insights

Grifols lifts 2023 guidance after swinging to net profit in Q3

Credit: REUTERS/ALBERT GEA

November 02, 2023 — 03:50 am EDT

Written by Marta Serafinko for Reuters ->

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Spanish drugmaker Grifols GRLS.MC on Thursday reported a third-quarter net profit of 60 million euros ($63.64 million) up from a loss in the same period a year ago.

The company lifted its 2023 guidance for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a measure of operating profitability, to 1.45 billion euros, up from a previous range of 1.40-1.45 billion euros, though it kept total revenue growth expectation at 10-12%, when excluding currency swings.

Grifols' quarterly revenues reached 1.6 billion euros in the first nine months of the year.

($1 = 0.9435 euros)

