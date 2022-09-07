Grifols in 15-year deal with Canada for plasma-based medicines

By then, Grifols should become the only large-scale commercial manufacturer of plasma products in Canada.

Canada has a high Ig usage rate and imports as much as 85% of its Ig, with demand growing by 5-8% annually.

