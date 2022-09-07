Oil

Grifols in 15-year deal with Canada for plasma-based medicines

Contributors
then Reuters
Grifols should become the only large-scale commercial manufacturer of plasma products in Canada. Reuters
Published
fintech
Credit: REUTERS/ALBERT GEA

Spanish pharmaceutical company Grifols has struck a 15-year renewable collaboration agreement with Canada's national blood authority to increase the supply of immunoglobulins (Ig) in the country, the company said on Wednesday.

By then, Grifols should become the only large-scale commercial manufacturer of plasma products in Canada.

Canada has a high Ig usage rate and imports as much as 85% of its Ig, with demand growing by 5-8% annually.

(Reporting by Joao Manuel Mauricio in Gdansk, editing by Andrei Khalip)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7696600;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Oil

Explore

Most Popular