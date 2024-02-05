Grifols hires new CEO, four weeks after short-seller Gotham City report

MADRID, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Spanish pharmaceutical company Grifols GRLS.MC said on Monday it had hired Nacho Abia as Chief Executive Officer, four weeks after short-seller Gotham City issued a report questioning the company's accounting and triggering a market value meltdown.

Abia, a former top executive at Tokyo-based medical firm Olympus 77.33.t will take over on April 1, Grifols said in a filing to the stock market regulator CNMV.

Additionally, the company said Raimon Grifols and Victor Grifols, respectively Chief Corporate Officer and Chief Operating Officer, will voluntarily leave their jobs, though both will remain board members.

