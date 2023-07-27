Grifols hikes outlook after swinging back to profit in Q2 on 7.8% revenue growth

Adds details on EBITDA, plasma supply, background

BARCELONA, July 27 (Reuters) - Spanish drugmaker Grifols GRLS.MC on Thursday reported a profit of 52 million euros ($57.69 million) in the second quarter, swinging back from a loss at the start of this year, as net revenue grew 7.8% to 1.6 billion euros.

Grifols, which produces drugs made with blood plasma, improved its outlook, expecting revenues to grow 10%-12% this year versus a prior target of 8%-10%.

The Barcelona-based group also expects its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) to reach 1.4 billion-1.450 billion euros for the full year. They reached 520 million euros in the first half of the year.

For first six months of 2023, Grifols posted a net loss of 56 million euros as it is still impacted by a 140-million-euro restructuring cost related to its layoff plan.

The company, which was severely hit at the start of the pandemic due to plasma shortages and left its share price three times lower than it was in 2020 before improving in recent months, has sought to reassure investors with cost-cutting measures and a leadership change.

It said plasma supply had increased more than 12% in the first half of the year while its cost per litre fell 20% compared to a height in July of last year.

