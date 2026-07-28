Grifols H1 Profit Rises 29%; Backs FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Grifols S.A. (GRFS) on Tuesday reported higher profit for the first half of 2026, supported by growth in its Biopharma business. The company also reaffirmed its full-year guidance.

For the six months, group profit increased 28.7% to €227 million from €177 million a year earlier. Revenue rose 2.6% at constant currency to €3.57 billion, driven by 5.4% growth in the Biopharma segment, led by a 12.8% increase in its immunoglobulin franchise.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 2.4% at constant currency to €854 million, with the adjusted EBITDA margin improving to 23.9% from 23.8% a year ago.

During the period, Grifols completed the refinancing of all 2027 debt maturities and redeemed €500 million of its 2030 bond, extending its debt maturity profile with no significant maturities until the fourth quarter of 2028.

Looking ahead, Grifols reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance, citing continued strength in immunoglobulins, progress in its Egypt plasma expansion, the Biotest turnaround, disciplined cost management and improving free cash flow generation.

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