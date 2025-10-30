Is Grifols (GRFS) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Grifols (GRFS) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Grifols is one of 954 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Grifols is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GRFS' full-year earnings has moved 1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, GRFS has gained about 26.2% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 4%. This shows that Grifols is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 81.6%.

In Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 19.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Grifols is a member of the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 145 individual companies and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 7.3% so far this year, so GRFS is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. This 470-stock industry is currently ranked #93. The industry has moved +10.5% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Grifols and Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

