Grifols (GIFOF) Price Target Increased by 5.89% to 13.84

The average one-year price target for Grifols (OTC:GIFOF) has been revised to 13.84 / share. This is an increase of 5.89% from the prior estimate of 13.07 dated February 8, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.75 to a high of 19.76 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 52.09% from the latest reported closing price of 9.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grifols. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GIFOF is 0.68%, an increase of 21.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 49K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BAFHX - Brown Advisory - WMC Strategic European Equity Fund Institutional Shares holds 47K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares, representing a decrease of 71.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIFOF by 60.71% over the last quarter.

PTEU - Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.