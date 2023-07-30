News & Insights

Grifols (GIFOF) Price Target Decreased by 7.07% to 13.07

July 30, 2023 — 12:49 pm EDT

The average one-year price target for Grifols (OTC:GIFOF) has been revised to 13.07 / share. This is an decrease of 7.07% from the prior estimate of 14.07 dated December 1, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.62 to a high of 22.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.64% from the latest reported closing price of 9.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grifols. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GIFOF is 0.56%, a decrease of 32.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 40.51% to 49K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GIFOF / Grifols Sa Shares Held by Institutions

BAFHX - Brown Advisory - WMC Strategic European Equity Fund Institutional Shares holds 47K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares, representing a decrease of 71.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIFOF by 60.71% over the last quarter.

PTEU - Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

