Grifols (GIFOF) Price Target Decreased by 7.07% to 13.07

The average one-year price target for Grifols (OTC:GIFOF) has been revised to 13.07 / share. This is an decrease of 7.07% from the prior estimate of 14.07 dated December 1, 2022.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.62 to a high of 22.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.64% from the latest reported closing price of 9.10 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grifols. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GIFOF is 0.56%, a decrease of 32.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 40.51% to 49K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
BAFHX - Brown Advisory - WMC Strategic European Equity Fund Institutional Shares holds 47K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares, representing a decrease of 71.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIFOF by 60.71% over the last quarter.
PTEU - Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- Press Release, dated May 9, 2023
- Presentation, dated May 9, 2023
- Supplemental Indenture, dated as of April 21, 2022, relating to the 1.625% Senior Notes due 2025 and the 2.250% Senior Notes due 2027, between Grifols S.A., Grifols Escrow Issuer, S.A.U. and BNY Mellon Corporate Trustee Services Limited, as trustee*
- Supplemental Indenture, dated as of April 25, 2022, relating to the 1.625% Senior Notes due 2025 and the 2.250% Senior Notes due 2027, between Grifols S.A., Grifols Biotest Holdings GmbH and BNY Mellon Corporate Trustee Services Limited, as trustee*
- Supplemental Indenture, dated as of April 21, 2022, relating to the 3.875% Senior Notes due 2028 and the 4.750% Senior Notes due 2028, between Grifols S.A., Grifols Escrow Issuer, S.A.U., the guarantors party thereto and BNY Mellon Corporate Trustee Services Limited, as trustee*
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.