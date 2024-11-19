Grifols doses first patient in Phase 1 trial of GIGA-2339

GigaGen announced that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the safety and tolerability of the first recombinant polyclonal drug candidate, GIGA-2339, for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection.
