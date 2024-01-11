Grifols CEO says Gotham report is wrong, pledges to improve governance

MADRID, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The CEO of Spanish pharma company Grifols GRLS.MC said there was room to improve communications and governance of the company, but a negative report by Gotham City Research that questioned its accounting was "absolutely wrong".

Thomas Glanzmann told a conference call with investors the short-seller fund had been only after financial gain and acted out of self interest, and used information to suggest wrongdoing that had already been reviewed and signed off by regulators and an accounting firm.

(Reporting by Joan Faus, wriing by Andrei Khalip, editing by Aislinn Laing)

