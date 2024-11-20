Grifols' Board Rejects Brookfield's Buyout Offer, Stock Down 8%

Shares of Grifols GRFS lost over 8% on Tuesday after the company’s board refused to endorse Canada-based Brookfield Asset Management’s offer to acquire its outstanding share capital for €6.45 billion (around $6.8 billion).

Per a regulatory filing submitted to the SEC, Grifols stated that the valuation offered by Brookfield “significantly undervalues the company’s fundamental prospects and its long-term potential.”

Brookfield, along with key shareholders of Grifols, had expressed its intent for a potential takeover of the company in July. These key shareholders are the members of the Grifols family as well as founders of the company.Per a Bloomberg article, the Grifols family owns about a third of the company.

Brookfield is reportedly in discussion with banks to raise funds for the above transaction. Through these funds, it intends to refinance Grifols’ existing debt, which includes loans and high-yield bonds. This need for refinancing is due to a clause in Grifols' existing debt agreements that would allow bondholders to demand early repayment at a premium if the company is taken private.

GRFS Stock Performance

Shares of the company plummeted as investors were not impressed with the valuation offered by Brookfield. Some investors also raised concerns that the deal was now unlikely to go through, considering the lower-than-expected valuation quoted by Brookfield.

Year to date, shares of Grifols have lost 26.8% compared with the industry’s 6.9% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors Responsible for GRFS Stock’s Decline

This downside in the share price was due to an attack by short-seller Gotham City Research (in January), which released several reports accusing Grifols of overstating earnings and understating debt. These accusations were further exacerbated by negative news surrounding the company’s cash flows and subsequent accounting adjustments on investments in China.

To address the above concerns, Grifols appointed new management and even removed family members from executive roles.

GRFS’ Zacks Rank

Grifols currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Grifols, S.A. Price

Grifols, S.A. price | Grifols, S.A. Quote

