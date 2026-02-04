Grifols (BIT:1GRF) Price Target Decreased by 15.18% to 14.49

The average one-year price target for Grifols (BIT:1GRF) has been revised to €14.49 / share. This is a decrease of 15.18% from the prior estimate of €17.08 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €8.28 to a high of €21.23 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.75% from the latest reported closing price of €10.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grifols. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1GRF is 0.02%, an increase of 9.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.44% to 856K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 522K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 445K shares , representing an increase of 14.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1GRF by 76.27% over the last quarter.

NOINX - Northern International Equity Index Fund holds 90K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MXINX - Great-West International Index Fund Investor Class holds 53K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CIUEX - Six Circles International Unconstrained Equity Fund holds 47K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares , representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1GRF by 31.16% over the last quarter.

JAFVX - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 35K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares , representing a decrease of 10.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1GRF by 18.76% over the last quarter.

