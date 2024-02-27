Grifols appoints new CEO Nacho Abia to the board

MADRID, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Spanish pharmaceutical company Grifols GRLS.MC said on Tuesday it had appointed Nacho Abia as a board member, following the announcement of his hiring as Chief Executive on Feb. 5.

The company changed its corporate governance earlier this month, weeks after short-seller Gotham City issued a report questioning the company's accounting and triggering a sell-off in its shares.

Abia, a former top executive at Tokyo-based medical firm Olympus 7733.T will take over on April 1.

Thomas Glanzmann, who is currently CEO and executive chairman, will continue as chairman.

The company also said Raimon Grifols and Victor Grifols, respectively Chief Corporate Officer and Chief Operating Officer, will voluntarily leave their jobs, though both will remain board members.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

