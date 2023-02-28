US Markets

Grifols' 2022 net profit up 10% to 208 mln euros as plasma collection rises

Credit: REUTERS/ALBERT GEA

February 28, 2023 — 02:36 am EST

Written by Joan Faus for Reuters ->

BARCELONA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Spanish pharmaceuticals company Grifols' GRLS.MC full-year net profit rose 10% to 208 million euros ($220.19 million) from 2021 as blood plasma collection grew more than 25% after being severely hit during the pandemic.

Grifols, which uses blood plasma to make medicines, reported on Tuesday total revenues of 6 billion euros, a 23% hike from 2021, while its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 27% year-to-year to 1.2 billion euros.

