Griffon's Earnings Miss Estimates in Q4, Revenues Increase 5% Y/Y

Griffon Corporation GFF reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended September 2025) adjusted earnings of $1.54 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56. The bottom line increased 4.8% year over year.



Total revenues of $662.2 million beat the consensus estimate of $630 million and increased 0.4% year over year.

GFF’s Segmental Details

Home and Building Products: Revenues from the Home and Building Products segment (representing 63.5% of net revenues) were $420.3 million, reflecting an increase of 3% year over year. The segment’s results reflected favorable price and mix of 3%, partially offset by lower residential volume.



Adjusted EBITDA was $129.3 million, reflecting an increase of 0.4% year over year. The results benefited from higher volume, partially offset by higher material and labor costs.



Consumer and Professional Products: The segment’s revenues (36.5%) totaled $241.9 million, down 4% year over year. The results were hurt by an 8% volume reduction due to reduced consumer demand in the US and the United Kingdom. Price and mix had a positive impact of 4% on revenues.



Adjusted EBITDA decreased 1% to $24.4 million from the prior-year quarter. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower revenues, partially offset by benefits from the global sourcing expansion initiative and reduced administrative costs.

Margin Profile

Griffon’s cost of sales decreased 2.6% year over year to $385.9 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses were up 3.6% year over year to $157.3 million. The adjusted gross margin increased to 41.7% from 41.1% in the year-ago period.



Adjusted net income was $70.9 million in line with the prior-year quarter.

GFF’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

At the end of the fiscal fourth quarter, Griffon had cash and cash equivalents of $99 million compared with $114.4 million at the end of fiscal 2024 (ended September 2024). Long-term debt, net of current maturities, was $1.40 billion at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter compared with $1.52 billion at fiscal 2024-end.



In fiscal 2025, the company generated net cash of $357.4 million from operating activities compared with $380 million in the year-ago period.



Griffon paid out dividends of $39.7 million and repurchased shares worth $183.3 million in the same period. Exiting the fiscal fourth quarter, it had $298 million remaining under the share repurchase program.



Free cash flow was $323 million in fiscal 2025 compared with $326.1 million in the prior-year period.

Outlook

For fiscal 2026 (ending September 2026), management anticipates net sales to be $2.5 billion.



It expects the segment adjusted EBITDA to be in the band of $580-$600 million. While it anticipates the Home and Building Products segment margin in excess of 30%, the EBITDA margin for the Consumer and Professional Products segment is projected to be about 10%.



For the fiscal year, Griffon expects interest expense of $93 million and capital expenditures to be $60 million.

GFF’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Companies

Dover Corporation DOV reported earnings of $2.62 per share in third-quarter 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.50. This compares with earnings of $2.27 per share a year ago.



Dover posted revenues of $2.08 billion in the quarter, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $1.98 billion.



Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. AMBP came out with earnings of eight cents per share in the third quarter of 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of seven cents. This compares with earnings of eight cents per share a year ago.



Ardagh Metal posted revenues of $1.43 billion in the quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.7%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $1.31 billion.



Packaging Corporation of America PKG reported earnings of $2.73 per share in the third quarter, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.83. This compares with earnings of $2.65 per share a year ago.



Packaging Corp. posted revenues of $2.31 billion in the quarter, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.2%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $2.18 billion.

