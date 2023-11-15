Griffon To Repurchase Additional $200 Mln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Griffon Corp. (GFF) said on Wednesday that its Board has authorized the company to repurchase of an additional $200 million of shares.

As of now, including the $200 million authorization increase, Griffon has a total of $262 million of shares under its stock repurchase program.

During the period from October 1 to November 14, Griffon repurchased 1.1 million shares, for a total of $45 million or an average of $39.91 per share.

Total remaining under the share repurchase authorization as of September 30 was $107.2 million.

